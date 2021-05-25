Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participants across the 10 states Food Lion serves are now able to use their electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card while shopping online at Food Lion through Food Lion To Go. SNAP participants simply link their SNAP/EBT food card information as a form of payment then select the eligible fresh food and grocery items needed to nourish their family just as they would if shopping in-store.
With the click of a button, Food Lion To Go allows customers to experience the same low prices and fresh food items from the comfort of home. The convenient service allows customers to place an order and pick up their groceries on the same day.
“We’re excited to now offer all our neighbors using SNAP/EBT this new option to shop however they prefer, in-store or online,” said Evan Harding, director of digital and eCommerce at Food Lion.
By linking their personal MVP savings loyalty card to their account, Food Lion customers can use digital coupons and redeem their “Shop & Earn” MVP rewards program savings. Customers can also see their accumulated Shop & Earn rewards on their checkout screen and view which clipped digital coupons will be applied to their order. This is in addition to their MVP discounts, in-store promotions and weekly savings specials.
How Food Lion To Go Works:
- Visit shop.foodlion.com or open the Food Lion To Go app.
- Enter your zip code and select the closest participating store.
- Add fresh groceries and everyday essentials to your virtual cart.
- Choose a pickup window (same day or up to seven days in advance) and check out.
- A To Go shopper picks, packs and stores the order until you arrive, then loads it in your car.
