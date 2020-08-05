When you drive past the entrance of the Northern Neck Farm Museum, located west of Burgess on Northumberland Highway, take time to notice the neat beds, lines of blackberry canes, and rows of lush green vegetables. That is the Vegetable Demonstration Garden maintained by the Northern Neck Master Gardeners (NNMGs) as part of the Farm Museum’s and Virginia Cooperative Extension’s educational missions. On Tuesday mornings, Extension Master Gardeners are busy weeding, pruning, tending, and harvesting the growing crops.
Founded in 2009, the garden was the idea of NNMG members John Lunsford and Diane Kean. Overall direction came from the late Jinny Estell, who became an Extension Master Gardener in 1997.
In the early days, seeds were started in Lunsford’s greenhouse and then the seedlings were transplanted into larger pots. It was tedious, painstaking work for the dedicated volunteers.
As the garden took shape, new crops were added and those that performed poorly were dropped. With the assistance of Virginia Cooperative Extension agents and staff, experiments were conducted on how to improve productivity and reduce maintenance. Experiments included using different mulches, comparing varieties of vegetables, using winter cover crops, and varying planting dates.
In 2014, two 1,000-gallon cisterns were installed to catch roof runoff from the Farm Museum building and provide a water source for the garden. The cisterns helped manage runoff from the building and enhanced the garden’s productivity.
Early crops are harvested by mid-June and include cabbage, spinach, Swiss chard, leaf lettuce, beets, turnips, cabbage, snow peas, and snap peas. Once the soil temperature is above 60 degrees, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers, melons, bush beans, and summer squash take center stage.
From its beginning, all produce has been donated to local food banks. In 2017, the Healthy Harvest Food Bank in Warsaw became the sole recipient of the produce. The garden produces an average 1,500 pounds each season. The Extension Master Gardeners who work in the garden are proud that the fresh fruits and vegetables are available to those who rely on food banks for essential elements of a healthy diet.
Since 2010, youth from the YMCA summer camp program have helped with the garden. They learn about germination, propagation, plant ID, and tool use. They also assist the Extension Master Gardeners in maintaining the garden, harvesting crops, and weighing the produce.
Visit the NNMG website at www.nnmg.org and click on “Visit Our Teaching Gardens” for more information.
