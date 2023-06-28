July is fast approaching, and with it, the glorious 4th that marks our nation’s birthday. Just about everyone has something planned for that day, and the many locales here on the Northern Neck are no exception. In Westmoreland, two of the most notable can be found at Colonial Beach and Stratford Hall.
The Beach is a prime pick for folks wishing to watch a solid fireworks display that includes barrages of explosive ordinance that, in the words of the late, great Jean Shephard, “sets the blood a-tingle and brings roses to the cheeks.” The fireworks will be touched off next Monday, on the 3rd.
Back at the Colonial Beach Town Council meeting at the start of the month, Mayor Robyn Schick made sure to announce the date, as it would be a good while before the council meets again. In effect, this means that the town’s workers can enjoy the fireworks display one night, and then enjoy the 4th before they have to head back into work the next day.
The Home of the Lees, meanwhile, will be celebrating in its own way on the 4th. Admission to Stratford Hall on that day is a mere $4, and will feature everything from 18th-century colonial and outdoor yard games to summer crafts, as well as live music by Steve Hickman in the Great Hall from noon to 3 p.m.
There are plenty of other places holding celebrations, displays, and other activities throughout the 4th as it rolls in.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Marian Dancy is a mother of four and a payroll specialist with a local law enforcement agency in Columbus, Ohio. Her fourth pregnancy was the easiest, giving her a third daughter to round out her family.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Pop superstar Madonna, 64, is in the hospital due to a “serious” infection and has had to postpone her upcoming tour, according to an Instagram announcement posted Wednesday by her talent manager and producer Guy Oseary.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Vitamin D supplements might lower the risk of heart attack and other cardiac ills for people over 60 -- especially if they're already taking heart meds, a new study suggests.
THURSDAY, June 29, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Autopsy is currently the only way to definitively diagnose chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a degenerative brain disease often seen in athletes who've suffered repeated blows to the head.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Of U.S. travelers with confirmed or probable travel-related diagnoses, the majority are nonmigrant travelers, who most often receive a gastrointestinal disease diagnosis, according to research published in the June 30 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to Agent Orange is associated with a small but significantly increased risk of bladder cancer among male Vietnam veterans, according to a study published online June 27 in JAMA Network Open.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Among U.S. adults with cigarette use and all subgroups aged 26 years and older, there were significant reductions in nicotine dependence prevalence from 2006 to 2019, according to a study published online June 23 in JAMA Network Open.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Women with gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) face a substantially higher risk of later diabetes, according to a study published online June 21 in Diabetes Care.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Talking about feelings of separation and attachment following the death of a loved one (grief recall) is tied to increases in blood pressure (BP), according to a study published online June 1 in Psychosomatic Medicine.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Young children may be fascinated by electronic devices, but a new study suggests that old-fashioned reading may help them grow into better adjusted middle schoolers.
July is fast approaching, and with it, the glorious 4th that marks our nation’s birthday. Just about everyone has something planned for that day, and the many locales here on the Northern Neck are no exception. In Westmoreland, two of the most notable can be found at Colonial Beach and Stratford Hall.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Iron deficiency is common among females aged 12 to 21 years and, for most, is not associated with iron-deficiency anemia, according to a research letter published in the June 27 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Posthospitalization home-delivered meals for older adults with and without heart failure is associated with lower 30-day rehospitalization and mortality, according to a study published online June 25 in JAMA Health Forum.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Crisaborole is effective as a long-term maintenance therapy for pediatric and adult patients with mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (AD), according to a study published online May 15 in the American Journal of Clinical Dermatology.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Emergency department capacity in California did not proportionally expand with the demand for emergency services from 2011 to 2021, according to a study published online June 22 in JAMA Network Open.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- There appears to be an increasing prevalence of gender dysphoria (GD) diagnoses, especially in people assigned female at birth, according to a study published online June 26 in General Psychiatry.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with insulin-naive type 2 diabetes, once-weekly icodec is superior for reduction in hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c), according to a study published online June 24 in the Journal of the American Medical Association to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 23 to 26 in San Diego.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Providing plant-based family food packages could be a useful strategy to improve body mass index (BMI) among children requiring food assistance, according to a study published online June 22 in Preventing Chronic Disease.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Newborn screening for severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID) facilitating early identification results in improved survival, according to a study published online June 20 in The Lancet.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- There is an association between simulated real-life instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) and interactions of amyloid and early tau accumulation among cognitively normal older adults, according to a study published online May 18 in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Obesity is a known contributor to a host of health risks ranging from diabetes to cancer, but new research suggests it may also delay recovery from a mild traumatic brain injury.
WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study shows that older Americans with health issues are now staying with their Medicare Advantage managed plans, rather than swapping them for traditional plans through a health insurer.
TUESDAY, June 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Resident physicians face a widening gap in housing affordability, with growth in rental prices outpacing that of resident earnings, according to a research letter published online June 27 in JAMA Network Open.
TUESDAY, June 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Electronic cigarette (e-cigarette) sales were 46.6 percent higher during December 2022 than during January 2020, according to research published in the June 23 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
TUESDAY, June 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Vyvgart Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) subcutaneous injections for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive.
TUESDAY, June 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Public health officials are warning doctors, especially those in southern states, to be on the lookout for local spread of malaria after five cases have been reported in the United States in the past two months.
TUESDAY, June 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Litfulo (ritlecitinib) for adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with severe alopecia areata at a recommended dose of 50 mg. Approval of Litfulo was granted to Pfizer.
TUESDAY, June 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- “Superbug” infections are increasing in U.S. hospitals, and a coalition of medical groups has now issued a set of updated recommendations to protect patients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.