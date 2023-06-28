Fireworks for 4th of July
Photo: Austin Kirk

July is fast approaching, and with it, the glorious 4th that marks our nation’s birthday. Just about everyone has something planned for that day, and the many locales here on the Northern Neck are no exception. In Westmoreland, two of the most notable can be found at Colonial Beach and Stratford Hall.

The Beach is a prime pick for folks wishing to watch a solid fireworks display that includes barrages of explosive ordinance that, in the words of the late, great Jean Shephard, “sets the blood a-tingle and brings roses to the cheeks.” The fireworks will be touched off next Monday, on the 3rd.