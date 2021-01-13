Northumberland-Lancaster Farm Bureau Women’s Committee members collected peanut butter and jelly to donate along with a $100 check to the local food pantry.
Pictured above are Jennifer English, Jean Brizendine and Anna Kissne, Bethany Baptist Church in Callao VA. food pantry workers.
County Farm Bureau women’s committee across Virginia banded together to help the hungry in their communities by collecting a favorite lunchtime favorite PB&J. Sponsored by the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee, participating county Farm Bureau women’s committees collected peanut butter, jelly and other nonperishable food items to help support regional food banks, local food pantries and Virginia families.
The PB&J theme was chosen in honor of Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom’s 2020 Book of the year, PB&J Hooray! by Janet Nolan. Peanut butter also is among food banks most requested sources of protein.
Office: (804)580-4422 I Fax: (804)580-2144
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.