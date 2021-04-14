The passionate music of Frederic Chopin and Clara Schumann composed during the Romantic period is showcased in the concluding program of the Northern Neck Orchestra’s music appreciation video series “Music with Michael Repper.”
The free talk, “The Romantic Era: Music for the Sake of Emotion,” can be viewed at www.northernneckorchestra.org. All four videos in the series are continuously available.
“The program features two of the greatest composers of the period -- Frederic Chopin and Clara Schumann – and highlights their works which incorporate the long melodies and soaring climaxes of the time,” said Northern Neck Orchestra Music Director Michael Repper.
“Unlike the Baroque and Classical eras of music, composers of the Romantic period were much more concerned with creating an emotion than sticking to a specific form,” said Repper. “Their music is more evocative than realistic, stirring the imagination and passions of the audience.”
Repper plays Chopin’s haunting Prelude in E Minor, demonstrating how the composer transforms a simple melody into a gorgeous, expansive phrase that generates a rich variety of highly personal emotions from the listener.
“The program also features the first Romanze for violin and piano by Clara Schumann, whose great compositions are tragically underrepresented and underperformed,” Repper said.
The Romanze is performed by Repper and guest violinist Adelya Shagidullina, a member of the Northern Neck Orchestra, who also appeared in the program on the Classical period. Shagidullina, is a prize-winning Russian-American violinist and teacher who has performed at the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall and the Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
“Schumann’s Romanze embodies the perfection of mid-Romantic music,” Repper said. “I encourage viewers to just sit back, close your eyes, listen and let the music take you wherever it takes you.”
The talk is the concluding program of the four-part video series presented by the Northern Neck Orchestra. “We are gratified by the popularity of the programs and the support we have received from our viewers,” Repper said. “We look forward to doing more.”
Viewers are encouraged to share the programs with their friends and consider a donation to help sustain the orchestra and make new video talks available in the future. Donations can be made through a link on the orchestra’s website www.northernneckorchestra.org.
