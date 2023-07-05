It’s been two years since the new park for Montross was unveiled at a board of supervisors meeting. Mayor Terry Cosgrove and the Town cooked up a plan to take a vacant lot next to the Montross branch of the Rappahannock Regional Library and turn it into a dedicated town park with playground equipment, pavilions, benches, and beyond. In recent months, the park has slowly come together, and just a few steps remain before it officially opens.
Although the plan initially was to hold the park’s grand opening in time for the July rendition of First Fridays, it took a bit of consultation with some folks involved to drive the decision to push the date back. As it turns out, while grass may be there, some time is still needed before it is truly established.
The Mayor went into further detail at last week’s Montross Town Council.
“I had talked about going to the new park to celebrate the July First Friday,” the Mayor explained. “But my grass expert suggested we give the grass at least one more month to fully take root.”
Mayor Cosgrove also noted that Dominion had yet to hook the park up to the power grid.
“We are on their schedule,” he continued. “And the person I spoke to said it would be hooked up before the 3rd of July, but I felt that was a little too close for comfort.”
Also, there were some people that would prefer that the location for the First Fridays celebrations did not move. Councilman Aaron Hooks relayed their concerns.
“I had several people say they would prefer it stay where it is while I was helping set up for the last one,” he stated.
“I can understand that,” Cosgrove responded. “The decision was made some time ago. The space we’ve been using is privately owned, and while we had a strong interest in acquiring that lot, it never came through. The people that own that space have been extremely gracious this year in letting us use it, and I believe both parties involved have future plans for that space.
“The park was not necessarily developed for First Fridays, but it was developed so that the Town has a space that it can control and hold events at. It’s only 75 yards away, and the bathrooms are closer too. It’s already been branded in peoples’ minds to the point that they’re using it now.”
There’s still quite a bit more to do, as well, aside from the Dominion hookup and the grass properly rooting. According to Mayor Cosgrove, there are a number of gardens that still need to be planted, and dedication plaques to be placed. In the mean time, Mayor Cosgrove and the others are still taking feedback and are looking forward to when everything will fall into place.
“I’m open to a proposed opening date,” Mayor Cosgrove concluded. “My vision would be to flood the park with as many kids as possible and maybe get the hot dog guy in and open it all up. Find a date and we’ll try to make it work out.”
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Variability in total cholesterol and triglycerides is associated with an increased risk for incident Alzheimer disease and Alzheimer disease-related dementias (AD/ADRD), according to a study published online July 5 in Neurology.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For older adults, there is an interaction between number of teeth and periodontitis and the rate of left hippocampal atrophy, according to a study published online July 5 in Neurology.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Inequities in cardio-oncology care and research are addressed in a scientific statement issued by the American Heart Association and published online June 28 in Circulation.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Broad eating disorder symptoms are associated with later alcohol problems, according to a study published online June 23 in the International Journal of Eating Disorders.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Obesity is associated with increased inflammation and prolonged symptoms after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), according to a study published online June 27 in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery & Psychiatry.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Heavy alcohol intake is associated with increased measures of obesity and type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online June 27 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Regardless of weight loss, a significant proportion of patients experience type 2 diabetes (T2D) remission after Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB), according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, held from June 25 to 29 in Las Vegas.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Metabolic surgery is associated with a lower risk for major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE) in patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and obesity, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, held from June 25 to 29 in Las Vegas.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with Meniere disease, vascular risk factors have little effect on the efficacy of endolymphatic sac decompression (ESD) surgery, according to a study published online May 25 in the Frontiers of Neurology.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Several companies are selling copycat food items that have the potential to trick people, including children, into consuming dangerous quantities of cannabis.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- As a psychotherapist and wellness consultant with clients from New York to New Zealand, Aishia Grevenberg is happy to recommend self-care. But don't expect it to end in a day at the spa.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Stimulant medications like Ritalin are commonly prescribed to help treat the symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, but there have been concerns the drugs may lay the groundwork for later substance abuse.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A lot of experts advise getting a good night’s sleep. For Black Americans who have a gene variant linked to Alzheimer’s disease, that rest could be protective, a new study says.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Did you know the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there were nearly 68,000 new cases of acute hepatitis C in 2020 and over 107,000 newly reported cases of chronic hepatitis C?
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Curious about what the differences are between hepatitis A, B, C, D and E? If so, you’ve come to the right place. Here, experts break down hepatitis infection by type to reveal what it is, the most common symptoms, how it’s transmitted and the options available to treat it.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When frail patients go into cardiac arrest and need cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) during surgery, they’re more likely to die than those who are stronger, a new study shows.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Decades of “redlining” — discriminatory policies that led to disinvestment in minority communities within the United States — may be connected with current cases of kidney failure in Black adults.
THURSDAY, July 6, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- New research finds that Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act -- also known as Obamacare -- brought an unexpected benefit: increases in how many patients got palliative care.
The Montross Fall Festival is a highlight of the year in the heart of Westmoreland County. There were worries in recent months that the festival might have to be called off due to a number of complications. Fortunately, once word got out that the Fall Festival was up in the air, many people stepped up to make sure it would take place.
WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Overweight body mass index (BMI) is not necessarily associated with increased mortality risk, especially among older adults, although all-cause mortality is increased for those with BMI ≥30 kg/m², according to a study published online July 5 in PLOS ONE.
WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new blood test approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration can predict imminent preeclampsia, helping pregnant women who are at risk for this severe and sometimes deadly form of high blood pressure.
WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- While a little more than half of American adults think they have had COVID-19, the reality is about 77.5 percent have been infected at least once, new government data show.
WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Despite overall national declines in smoking, Americans who live in the South and Midwest are still much more likely to smoke, and smoke more, than those living in other states, a new report shows.
WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Several companies are selling copycat food items that have the potential to trick people, including children, into consuming dangerous quantities of cannabis.
It was not until the tail end of their monthly meeting that Iris Lane, who had been appointed the School Board’s Vice Chair at the start of her current term, announced she was resigning from her seat, which would take effect at the start of July.
WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Hormone therapy (HT) use is associated with increased risk of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) among postmenopausal women, according to a review published online June 27 in Menopause.
WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For older adults, vitamin D supplementation may reduce the incidence of major cardiovascular events although the difference is small and confidence intervals consistent with a null finding, according to a study published online June 28 in The BMJ.
WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Women with a subsequent surgical diagnosis of endometriosis have a significantly lower incidence of first live birth and lower fertility rate, according to a study published online July 4 in Human Reproduction.
WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Long-acting antiretroviral therapy (LA-ART) can achieve virologic suppression among people with HIV (PWH), including those with viremia, according to a study published online July 4 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
WEDNESDAY, July 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Chemotherapy-induced adverse cutaneous drug reactions that mimic cellulitis, including those termed pseudocellulitis, do not meet criteria for other diagnoses, according to a review published online June 28 in JAMA Dermatology.
