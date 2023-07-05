It’s been two years since the new park for Montross was unveiled at a board of supervisors meeting. Mayor Terry Cosgrove and the Town cooked up a plan to take a vacant lot next to the Montross branch of the Rappahannock Regional Library and turn it into a dedicated town park with playground equipment, pavilions, benches, and beyond. In recent months, the park has slowly come together, and just a few steps remain before it officially opens.

Although the plan initially was to hold the park’s grand opening in time for the July rendition of First Fridays, it took a bit of consultation with some folks involved to drive the decision to push the date back. As it turns out, while grass may be there, some time is still needed before it is truly established.