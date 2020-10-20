COVID-19 new cases across the United States are increasing rapidly; the 7-day moving average is about 60,000, and over half the states are reporting higher case rates. There have been over 8.1 million cases in the United States, and over 220,000 deaths.
In Virginia, the 7-day moving average of cases by date reported is 1037 on 10/19. The 7-day average percent positivity of tests is currently 4.8%. Community transmission extent in the Central region is substantial (high). Community transmission extent is moderate in the Eastern, Northwest, Southwest regions, and Northern regions. The moving 7-day average of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is 985 on 10/20. There is good hospital and ICU capability across the state.
Three Rivers, according to the UVA Biocomplexity Institute’s modeling, has moved from a decline in new cases to a plateau. Seven of the jurisdictions are above 10 cases/100,000 moving 7 day average (Northumberland, Richmond, Westmoreland, Mathews, Gloucester, King William, King and Queen), Middlesex, Lancaster and Essex are between 5-10. There were 126 cases reported last week across the jurisdictions. There are continued outbreaks, which are indicators of enhanced viral spread. The main source of community transmission continues to be individual exposures during private, unregulated events.
Testing: Three Rivers Health District continues community testing
Virginia has received a large shipment of Abbott BinaxNOW card tests. The federal government purchased 150 million of these rapid antigen test cards, aimed primarily at nursing home use. They are primarily useful in clinical settings to identify positive COVID-19 cases and in vulnerable facilities such as nursing homes. The VDH health districts may receive some of these rapid tests for local use. Three Rivers Health District is developing plans for using these testing resources if they obtain them.
The Virginia National Guard is available to help with focused testing events at vulnerable facilities across the Commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has also contracted with two companies (BakoDX and Mako Medical Laboratories) to provide testing services for all Health Districts, Regional Emergency Offices and any other office under the Virginia Department of Health.
There is a testing team in the Three Rivers Health District is actively conducting testing events across the jurisdictions. Upcoming events during October include:
• Wednesday, 10/26: Westmoreland Health Department, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (APPOINTMENT ONLY), 18849 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA 22520
They are offering 150 – 250 tests per event, there is no charge for the testing, and all events are open to the public. The overall test positivity rate for these community events is currently about 1.9%.
Special topic: COVID-19 safety during Halloween
Maintaining a sense of normalcy when possible is imperative during this pandemic. This is especially important to children; celebrating holidays and special occasions helps with this. When celebrating Halloween, remember any activity that places people in close proximity to each other increases the risk of an exposure significant enough for viral transmission to occur. Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, limiting the time spent in close proximity to others, and proper hand washing reduces the risk of transmission. The VDH developed guidance stratifying the following activities to lowest, moderate, or highest risk categories:
Lowest Risk:
• Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them
• Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends
• Decorating your house, apartment, or living space
• Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations at a distance
• Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
• Having a Halloween movie night with people you live with
• Having a scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house
Moderate Risk:
• Participating in trick-or-treating with distancing strategies in place (e.g. treat-givers provide individually wrapped goodie bags lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of a driveway or at the edge of a yard)
• If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags.
• Stopping only at houses where individuals are wearing masks, and it is easy to maintain six feet of distance between the host and other trick-or-treaters.
• Attending a small, outside event such as trunk-or-treat, where social distancing can be maintained and everyone is wearing a mask.
• Visit pumpkin patches or orchards, where wearing masks is encouraged and enforced, and people are able to maintain at least six feet of physical distance
Highest Risk:
• Trick-or-treating to a large number of houses or visiting multiple neighborhoods, where participants go door to door
• Trick-or-treating at houses where individuals are not wearing a mask, and where six feet of physical distance is not maintained between individuals.
• Attending parties or events that may become crowded and social distancing is difficult to maintain.
• Going on hayrides or tractor rides with people who are not in your household.
• Going to indoor haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming.
Trick-or-treating, the most traditional Halloween activity, deserves special mention. The VDH guidance states:
Trick-or-treating involves increased risk for transmitting COVID-19, due to the potential for close proximity to many people and the difficulty for children trick-or-treaters to follow mask use and social distancing recommendations. If you do choose to trick-or-treat, it is important to protect yourself using the following recommendations:
1. If you have COVID-19 symptoms, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past ten days, or have been in contact with someone with COVID in the past 14 days, follow VDH guidance to stay home and away from others. If you are self-isolating or self-quarantining, do not participate in trick-or-treating this year, and look for other virtual options to celebrate.
2. Be sure to maintain at least six feet of distance between yourself and others who do not live in your household at all times.
3. Wash your hands before going trick-or-treating or handing out candy. Hand sanitizer should be used while trick-or-treating or handing out candy when soap and water aren’t available.
4. Wear a cloth mask. Halloween masks may not fit snugly against the face and may not cover the nose and mouth. Halloween masks with gaps and holes do not protect against inhaling respiratory droplets from other people. Cloth masks should be worn under costume masks to keep a close fit over your nose and mouth. Ensure that any cloth mask worn under a costume mask does not inhibit the ability to breathe easily.
5. If you hand out candy, consider setting up an area outside, like a folding table or chairs, to set out candy. Space out the placement of treats so that multiple people do not have to reach into the same bowl or find contactless ways to deliver treats, like a candy chute that is more than six feet long. For trunk-or-treating, create distance between cars by parking in every other space.
The best defense remains prevention of disease by social distance, masking, staying out of crowds, hygiene and sanitation.
To repeat the most important message, this virus repeatedly demonstrates its ability to transmit briskly if given the opportunity. Everyone hopes for an effective vaccine, and all better medications to treat this virus. The best defense remains to prevent virus exposure and disease through social distance, masking, avoiding crowds, washing hands, and practicing good sanitation methods. The secondary line of defense is containment activity with extensive testing, case investigation and contact tracing, intended to control spread of active infections that people are unable to prevent.
If you are sick at all, even if your symptoms do not feel like COVID-19, stay at home, consult your health care provider, and do not hesitate to seek testing. The virus can masquerade as many other diseases, and can fool anyone. Again, difficulty breathing remains a sign of possible serious disease; if this develops, please seek help very quickly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.