Bay Transit, the public transportation division of Bay Aging, has been recognized by the Virginia Transit Association (VTA) as the Outstanding Community Program Award winner for 2020. Bay Transit’s partnership with the Rappahannock Community College (RCC) Educational Foundation eliminated fares for all students riding to and from RCC’s four campuses on Bay Transit.
The initiative has been hailed by students and administrators as a “godsend.” Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, RCC students were embracing the partnership and RCC was enjoying increased enrollment. After launching the program in mid-January, Bay Transit’s RCC ridership increased 327% versus the same two-month period in 2019 (615 vs. 188).
“We are honored to be recognized by the VTA for outstanding community programs like our innovative partnership with RCC,” said Ken Pollock, Director of Bay Transit. “As it did for so many people, communities and businesses, COVID-19 caused a sudden curtailment of life as we knew it. Yet the pandemic also afforded Bay Transit many new ways to help the communities that we serve. Whether Bay Transit drivers were delivering groceries to area seniors, getting residents to their polling places on Election Day, or helping get essential workers to their jobs, we remain committed to doing everything we can in good times and in difficult times.”
Reflecting on the year that this was, Pollock concluded, “I am so proud of the entire Bay Transit team. Throughout these difficult times, we have never suspended service. It is an honor to serve with this dedicated team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.