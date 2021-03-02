Members of the Northern Neck Region, AACA toured both the Shannon Air Museum and the Classic Car Center in Fredericksburg on February 18, one of the prettiest and warmest days recently. The Shannon Air Museum located on the grounds of the Shannon Airport was founded by Sidney L. Shannon Jr. in 1976 and contains 13 vintage airplanes ranging from a 1917 SPAD VII to a 1936 Vultee V-1AD Special. The airport boasts connection to some notable individuals such as WWI ACE Eddie Rickenbacker and Sidney L Shannon Sr, founder of Eastern Airlines. It is also important to note that the airport is adjacent to the Civil War battlefield known as the Slaughter Pen. The Classic Car Center offers a secure climate-controlled storage facility, general maintenance and restoration services, as well as the sale of classic and special interest autos.
All members and facilities practiced safe COVID protocols during the tours.
The Northern Neck Region, AACA has been conducting a limited number of events under the guidelines for the COVID restrictions as imposed by the Governor. For more information and a schedule of these events please visit their website www.nnkregionaaca.org or contact Ward Sevila at (804) 580-4177 or email wsevila@msn.com.
