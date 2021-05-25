To say that people have been itching to get outside and do something ever since lockdown regulations were initiated over fears about the spread of the coronavirus over a year ago is a bit of an understatement. As more states ease up on their restrictions, people are once again going out and about and enjoying life. It could not have been put on display any better than at the Northern Neck Region Antique Auto Club of America’s car show last Saturday.
The event has been running since the Northern Neck branch of the club was founded back in 1993, with the only cancellation being last year thanks to, you guessed it, COVID. When the day for the car show arrived, any projections for turnout got blown clear out of the water. William Sevila, the current President of the Northern Neck Antique Auto Club branch, was on hand to go into a bit of detail on what was afoot.
“We were hoping for it to be like this,” Sevila explained. “We appreciate everybody coming out like this. Usually it’s about seventy people showing up, but this year we got something like a hundred. We didn’t have a lot of time to put everything together this year, again because of COVID. Normally we go out and collect a lot of money from our local businesses, but we still did well.”
Those that attended the car show could also take part in a 50/50 raffle, and those looking for something to munch on were treated to one last hurrah from the Dairy Freeze, which was serving a limited menu. The proceeds generated, both from the raffle and the car entries, went towards funding a technical education scholarship for the Northern Neck Regional Tech Center. The club reached its goal and then some that day.
As for the Antique Auto Club, there are about 70 regions worldwide, with its headquarters up in Philadelphia. The Northern Neck region of the club came into being back in 1993 when Earl and Judy Beauchamp went for a drive along the Neck, finding 32 car collectors during their road trip, eventually applying for a charter. Once the charter was approved, the rest is history, as the cliché goes.
Car shows like this, much like community picnics or celebrations or race tracks, offer a look at a little slice of America at its best. When politics are put aside, and people can look back with those mixed feelings of regret and exhilaration known to the late great Jean Shepherd as Nostalgia. With COVID restrictions being lifted, it’s safe to say that many more of these little escapes and slices of America are due to make their presence known once more.
