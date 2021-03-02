The first program in the Northern Neck Orchestra’s four-part music appreciation video series, “Music with Michael Repper,” features a review of the Baroque period through the groundbreaking music of Johann Sebastian Bach.
The free talk, “Bach and the Baroque Era,” can be viewed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-4n9XZ6wGVFqdh7njwVrlw. All videos in the series will be available continuously following their initial release.
Hosted by Northern Neck Orchestra Music Director Michael Repper, the program examines the cultural, philosophical and scientific context of Bach’s compositions during the Age of Enlightenment, discusses how the period shaped his music and features a performance of his work.
“The innovative balance of complexity and predictable order in Bach’s groundbreaking compositions marked a dramatic departure from the simpler music of the past,” Repper said.
Bach’s singular compositional style appears beautifully in the Chaconne from his second partita for violin. Composed around 1720, the piece transforms a simple dance into a uniquely moving musical form that blends the traditions of the past with the new ideas of his time.
The video features a performance of the Chaconne by Northern Neck Orchestra violinist Wanchi, accompanied by Repper at the piano.
An outstanding performer of chamber music, stellar soloist, orchestra musician and recording artist, Wanchi is a professor of music at James Madison University. She has performed at venues including the Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center and numerous music festivals. Born in Taiwan, Wanchi has recorded four CDs, including the complete Partitas and Sonatas of J.S. Bach as well as music of Benjamin Britten and William Walton.
The second program in the video series is “Music for the Age of Enlightenment and the Art of the Fugue.” The talk will be available beginning on March 16.
The program will continue the discussion of the Baroque period with a focus on the fugue and feature music from Bach’s Well-Tempered Clavier performed by Michael Repper.
Viewers are encouraged to share the programs with their friends and consider a donation to help sustain the orchestra and make even more video talks available in the future. Donations can be made through a link on the orchestra’s website www.northernneckorchestra.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.