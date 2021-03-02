The Northern Neck Land Conservancy (NNLC) recently elected two new members to their Board of Directors. Each of these new members embodies the NNLC vision to preserve the rural heritage of the Northern Neck by conserving its lands, water, economies and culture for future generations.
New Board member Barbara Day has long been drawn to the area because of the rural landscape, farmland, shoreline, and sand dunes of the Northern Neck. She loves the beauty of Black Pond, Hack Creek, and the Potomac shoreline in her neighborhood and appreciates the surrounding farmland, tidal creeks, and small towns. Barbara and her husband Tal have split their time between Old Town Alexandria and Black Pond in Harbour Point in Northumberland County for the past 14 years. They attend St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Heathsville. Now retired from full time government service, Barbara now consults part time and is able to work from the Northern Neck.
A supporter of the Nature Conservancy and Virginia historic preservation groups, Barbara now hopes to directly impact conservation of the Northern Neck as a board member of the Northern Neck Land Conservancy.
New board member Laurie Schlemm has lived in King George County for 37 years moving from Northern Virginia to the family farm. One of her favorite quotes is “Money comes and goes, but land is forever”. Laurie has become the driving force behind saving “Lake Caledon,” the 455 acres with the 47-acre lake that once was her family’s. As President of the Friends of Caledon, Laurie has spearheaded numerous successful events to raise funds to support this organization. Because Lake Caledon sits just across the street from Caledon State Park, the ultimate goal is to have “Lake Caledon” become part of Caledon State Park. Her vision is to save rural land not only for the people of the area, but for the flora and fauna as well. Her background in conservation awareness, fundraising and publicity will be an asset to NNLC.
Laurie is married to Rod and has two grown children and two grandchildren. She also raised and professionally trained Arabian horses. In her free time, she enjoys kayaking, hiking, biking and running.
NNLC President Kirwan King stated “We are so fortunate to have Barbara and Laurie join the Board of Directors. They each bring an informed and unique perspective to our work.” For more information about NNLC and the work they do in the area, contact Elizabeth Friel, Executive Director via email- efriel@nnconserve.org.
