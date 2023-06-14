The local labor shortage has claimed a victim, killing any hope that the Triangle Trolley will run this summer.
Normally, the Triangle Trolley runs between Kilmarnock, Irvington, and White Stone from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Bay Transit tried to hire CDL drivers for this season and needed at least two takers for the job, which was advertised at $17 an hour.
“Unfortunately, we were not able to recruit CDL licensed drivers to operate the seasonal trolley in Kilmarnock this year,” transit director Ken Pollock said.
Bay Transit needed to hire the trolley drivers before the first of May. Now, it’s too late.
“At this point, even if qualified driver candidates emerged, we would not be able to get them trained and onboarded in time to operate the trolley for the rest of the summer,” said Pollock.
The trolley was used primarily by tourists and local leisure riders, some of whom are sure to miss it. Bay Transit still offers its demand-responsive service in Lancaster, which is the primary mode of transportation for users in that area. Bay Transit is also still operating its summer trolleys in Colonial Beach and Urbanna.
