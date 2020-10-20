The Bay Aging Foundation Board of Directors has elected new officers who will serve for the next two years. William E. “Bill” Doyle, Jr. has been elected to Chair the Bay Aging Foundation Board of Directors, James “Jim” Dudley has been elected Vice-Chair, Stanley Clarke as Treasurer, and Ron Saunders as Secretary.
Doyle, who will retire at the end of the year as Rappahannock Community College’s Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services, is a Northumberland County resident who also serves as treasurer of the Northern Neck Rotary Club and Chair of the steering committee of LEAD River Counties. “During the last two years serving on the Bay Aging Foundation board, I have developed a deeper understanding of, and appreciation for, the many programs and services provided by Bay Aging,” Doyle said. “I look forward to continuing my service on the Bay Aging Foundation Board of Directors in this new capacity and expanding the organization’s impact across the many communities they serve in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula.”
For over 40 years, Bay Aging has been caring for older adults and people with disabilities in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula with meals, home and personal care, public transportation, home repairs and living options. Bay Aging’s goal is to help people live independently in their own homes and communities surrounded by their own things and, wherever possible, their families and friends. The non-profit’s top priority is to keep independence, home and community at the hub of life in the rural counties Bay Aging serves. To learn more about Bay Aging and the Bay Aging Foundation, including opportunities to volunteer or donate, visit their website at www.BayAging.org.
