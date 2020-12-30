Darryl Pirok, Chair of the Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board has announced the appointment of Linda Gerhold Hodges as their new Executive Director. She assumed responsibilities on 11/1/2020 and succeeded Charles (Chuck) R. Walsh Jr., who retired on 10/31/2020. Mr. Walsh served as the Executive Director for 17 years.
Ms. Hodges has been part of the MPNN CSB team for over 20 years, beginning as a Mental Health Case Manager before being promoted to Emergency Services Coordinator and then as Regional Coordinator of the Warsaw Counseling Center. She left the agency in 2000 returning in 2011. For the last four years, she served as the Clinical Director. As Clinical Director, she supervised the development of the PACT (Program of Assertive Community Treatment) Program in the Middle Peninsula. PACT provides services to individuals who are diagnosed with a Serious Mental Illness who have not found success in more traditional services. She also oversaw the implementation of the SOR Federal Grant to assist with broadening the scope of the Substance Use Services for individuals addicted to Opioids and Stimulants.
Ms. Hodges, a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a Master’s Degree of Social Work. She also worked as a school counselor for 11 years and has been employed in private practice for 20 years.
The Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board was founded in 1974 and provides a continuum of services for individuals diagnosed with a Mental Health Disorder, Substance Use Disorder or Developmental Disability.
