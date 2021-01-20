Linda Hodges, LCSW, Executive Director of the Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board has announced the appointment of Joanne P. Brown as their new Clinical Director. Brown assumed responsibilities on January 16, 2021. Ms. Brown succeeds Hodges who was appointed to the position of Executive Director on Nov. 1, 2020. Her office will be in Gloucester, VA.
Brown brings to this position an expanse of knowledge and experience. She has been part of the MPNN CSB team for 20 years and Crossroads CSB Team for over 13 years. Among the positions she has held between the two agencies are Community Based Support Coordinator, Emergency Services Coordinator, Clinic Supervisor, Medical Operations Coordinator, Clinical Director and Quality Assurance Director. Brown, a Licensed Professional Counselor and Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, earned her undergraduate degree from University of Virginia and her Masters Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from Virginia Commonwealth University.
Per Hodges, “This organization is fortunate to have a professional with the wealth of knowledge and experience that Joanne brings to this position.” Brown will supervise the services available at both the Gloucester Counseling Center, Ark, VA and the Essex Counseling Center, Tappahannock, VA. Programs include Psychiatric Services, Mental Health and Substance Use Outpatient Services, Emergency Services, and Adult Mental Health Case Management.
Brown is married to Nathan Brown and resides in the James Store area of Gloucester County.
The Middle Peninsula Northern Neck Community Services Board was founded in 1974 and provides a continuum of services for individuals diagnosed with a mental health disorder, substance use disorder and developmental disability throughout the Middle Peninsula and Northern Neck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.