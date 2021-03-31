The ingenious construction of the fugue by Johann Sebastian Bach is showcased in the second program of the Northern Neck Orchestra’s four-part video series “Music with Michael Repper.”
The free talk, “Music for the Age of Enlightenment: The Art of the Fugue,” is now available on the orchestra’s website www.northernneckorchestra.org. All videos in the series are available continuously following their initial release.
Northern Neck Music Orchestra Director Michael Repper reviews the structure of the fugue, identifies the roles of its individual lines or voices and shows how their interaction creates glorious harmonies.
“Like the beautiful gothic buildings of the Baroque period, the complexity and intricacy of the era’s art influenced Bach and the development of the fugue, creating music of astounding beauty,” he observed.
Repper performs Bach’s exquisite C Minor Fugue from the Well-Tempered Clavier, Book 1 to vividly demonstrate how the composer’s delicate interplay of multiple voices produces such magnificent compositions.
He also contrasts the fugue’s use of several melodic voices with music that utilizes a single voice supported by harmony, performing the openings of Mozart’s delightful Piano Sonata in C Major and Scott Joplin’s ragtime masterwork The Entertainer.
The next program in the video series, “The Classical Era, Mozart and Beethoven,” introduces the basic structure of the classical period found in the compositions of Mozart and Haydn as well as a significant portion of Beethoven’s work. The program is available now.
The talk features a performance of the first movement of Beethoven’s spirited Spring Sonata by Northern Neck Orchestra violinist Adelya Shagidullina with Repper at the piano. The prize-winning violinist has performed at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, the Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles and the Kimmel Center in Philadelphia.
