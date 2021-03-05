For the people who walk around Montross, Isaiah Davis has been a regular sight these many years, strolling up and down the sidewalks of the town, extending a warm greeting to anybody he passed by. Back in January, the Town Council, on the recommendation of Ferdie Chandler, decided to see if Davis wanted to become the official town greeter. Davis accepted the offer, which prompted a small recognition ceremony at February’s Town Council meeting last week.
“That job is really what you do every day,” Mayor Terry Cosgrove stated to Davis. “You welcome people to our town, and you put forth a nice, polite attitude. That’s what we want people to feel here every day they’re here.”
The post of town greeter came with a little bit more than a pat on the back and a certificate however. Patricia Lewis, the town manager, had also procured a number of bright orange shirts identifying him as the official greeter. When asked when he’d start wearing his shirts, Davis immediately replied, “Tomorrow! Thank you!”
As mentioned earlier, credit for all of this lies with the former councilman Ferdie Chandler, who sent the suggestion to Patricia Lewis in the first place. After Davis had left, Mayor Cosgrove made it a point that everyone should give some major kudos to Mr. Chandler.
“If I see Mr. Chandler, I’ll extend my thanks, and so should everyone else. That was a great idea.”
