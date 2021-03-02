The Northumberland County Economic Development Commission has released a long-sought after resource for visitors and residents to the county: a map of things to do, where to stay, and places to eat.
The map can be reached by going to https://www.co.northumberland.va.us/, hovering over the Tourism tab, and selecting Tourism Map. Funding from the Commission enabled the development and production of the map.
Theresa Lambert, chair of the commission, said, “Northumberland County has so many things to offer full- and part-time residents and visitors. The map makes it easy for people to find locations of interest, from historical sites to water-based activities, from shopping and wine trails to places to eat.”
“So many of the assets on the map are small businesses, many owned and operated by Northern Neck natives,” said Jim Blue, Executive Director of the Northumberland County Economic Development Commission. He continued, “The map speaks to two incredibly important goals for the county: to support and grow business and support and grow tourism. This is not the end. We will maintain and grow this tool for the benefit of the entire county.”
The map contains 129 listings; 74 in Do; 8 in Stay; and 47 in Eat. Should readers see missing assets or needed changes, they can email information to Jim Blue at jblue@co.northumberland.va.us.
The Northumberland County Economic Development Commission (EDC) was established by the County Board of Supervisors in August 1994. Its mission is to foster growth in business, industry, tourism and employment opportunities in Northumberland County. The EDC comprises five Commissioners appointed by the County Supervisors for 4-year terms to represent each of the local election districts, as well as an Executive Director and the County Administrator.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.