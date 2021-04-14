The volunteers of historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern are inviting everyone to “Make It a Heathsville Saturday” by attending the Heathsville Farmers’ Market.
The Heathsville Farmers’ Market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and has over 40 vendors set to participate this Saturday, April 17th. Offerings include local produce and meats, baked goods, flowers and nursery plants, gourmet peanuts and BBQ sauce, oyster spat and floats, local handcrafts, and more.
The season-opening Heathsville Farmers’ Market will also feature an Earth Day celebration in a field adjacent to the market, sponsored by NAPS.
Inside the historic Tavern itself, the “Heritage Arts Center” gift shoppe offers artists working in their studios and locally-made artisan wares for sale. The Tavern Café will be serving light luncheon fare, homemade by the volunteers of the Tavern’s Culinary Guild. Special on Market Day, the café makes glazed donuts, hot from the fryer.
Dating back to the 1700’s, historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern is home to four active artisan guilds, which will be on-site that day, demonstrating and selling their wares. This includes the Quilt Guild, Spinners & Weavers Guild, Blacksmith Guild and the Woodworkers Guild.
But elsewhere in the Heathsville community there are other big doings on “Heathsville Saturday.” Visit Ye Olde Book Shoppe, a used book store run by the volunteers of the Northumberland Public Library, classy thrift shops run by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Light of Christ Anglican, and Kathy’s Korner for antiques and collectibles. Heathsville United Methodist Church is selling homemade ice creams. Pick up your Historic Heathsville Walking Map at the Tavern, and wander past homes and structures from every century since the 1700s.
In response to state mandated COVID-related heath restrictions, the public should be prepared to wear face masks and practice social distancing. All Farmers’ Market vendors and Tavern volunteers will be wearing face masks. Special signing and dedicated hand sanitizer stations will be available on-site. Extra precautions are being taken in an attempt to keep everyone safe.
A non-profit run entirely by volunteers, Historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern is located at 73 Monument Place in Heathsville, hidden just off Route 360 behind the old Northumberland Courthouse. All other sites participating in “Make It a Heathsville Saturday” are located directly on Route 360 in Heathsville.
The Heathsville Farmers’ Market takes place monthly, April through October, on the third Saturday. For more information, visit www.RHHTFoundationinc.org, email info@RHHTFoundationinc.org, or call 804-580-3377.
