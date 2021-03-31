On the third Saturday of every month, the entire Heathsville community is coming together again to offer a variety of fun shopping and things to do, as part of the “Make It a Heathsville Saturday” initiative. The 2021 season kicks off Saturday, April 17 with the first-of-the-year Heathsville Farmers Market, sponsored by Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern.
The Heathsville Farmers’ Market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and offers fresh Northern Neck produce and meats, bread and baked goods, flowers and nursery plants, gourmet peanuts, local handcrafts and more. There are new vendors at every market.
The season-opening Heathsville Farmers Market will also feature an Earth Day celebration in a field adjacent to the market. Sponsored by NAPS (Northumberland Association for Progressive Stewardship), this event will include exhibits, vendors and special activities for kids and adults - all with an environmental theme.
Inside the historic Tavern itself, the “Heritage Arts Center” gift shoppe is open for business. Shoppers will find artists working in their studios, and locally-made artisan wares for sale. The Tavern Café will be serving light luncheon fare, homemade by the volunteers of the Tavern’s Culinary Guild. Special on Market Day, the café makes glazed donuts, hot from the fryer.
Dating back to the 1700’s, historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern is home to four active artisan guilds, which will be on-site that day, demonstrating and selling their wares. There’s the Quilt Guild and the Spinners & Weavers Guild, both of which have studios in the Tavern. Follow the smoke to the Forge to find the Blacksmith Guild.
The Woodworkers Guild has both a modern and a colonial era workshop in the “Carriage House,” which also houses a collection of antique carriages.
But elsewhere in the Heathsville community there are other big doings on “Heathsville Saturday.” You’ll find interesting shops, attractions, eats and historical sites. Visit Ye Olde Book Shoppe, a used book store run by the volunteers of the Northumberland Public Library. Browse classy thrift shops run by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church and Light of Christ Anglican. Check out Kathy’s Korner for antiques and collectibles. Heathsville United Methodist Church is selling homemade ice creams. Pick up your Historic Heathsville Walking Map at the Tavern, and wander past homes and structures from every century since the 1700s.
In response to state mandated COVID-related heath restrictions, the public should be prepared to wear face masks and practice social distancing. All Farmers’ Market vendors and Tavern volunteers will be wearing face masks. Special signing and dedicated hand sanitizer stations will be available on-site. Extra precautions are being taken in an attempt to keep everyone safe.
A non-profit run entirely by volunteers, Historic Rice’s Hotel / Hughlett’s Tavern is located at 73 Monument Place in Heathsville, hidden just off Route 360 behind the old Northumberland Courthouse. All other sites participating in “Make It a Heathsville Saturday” are located directly on Route 360 in Heathsville.
For more information, visit www.RHHTFoundationinc.org, email info@RHHTFoundationinc.org, or call 804-580-3377.
Remaining calendar of activities for 2021 at
the Heathsville Farmers' Market:
-- Saturday, May 15, a “Wine, Brew & Spirits Fest,” plus a flower show
sponsored by the Chesapeake Bay Garden Club
-- Saturday, June 19, a free Jazz Concert
performance, sponsored by the
Rappahannock Concert Association
-- Saturday, July 17, “Kids Day”
-- Saturday, August 21, an Antique
and Classic Car Round-up
-- Saturday, September 18,
“Living History” encampment
-- Saturday, October 16,
a “Blessing of the Animals,”
sponsored by St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church
