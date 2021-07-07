The Town of Montross’s love sign has been a ubiquitous sight for many years now. Positioned just before a motorist goes into downtown Montross from the west, it celebrates everything from seafood and fishermen to wine and the sandy shores. As it happens, this eye-catching sign caught the attention of the folks at Virginia Living, a revelation that came to light after Town Manager Patricia Lewis brought an issue of the magazine to last month’s meeting of the Montross Town Council.
“It’s a beautiful magazine,” Lewis stated, “And this year, they have a lot of categories for people to vote in for their favorite art gallery, historic site, and more.”
Among the categories added was for the best Love sign, which Montross happened to place third in the region, which encompasses the entire Tidewater, with Cape Charles and Northern Neck Burger in Tappahannock taking 1st and 2nd place respectively.
When it comes to maintaining and emphasizing the sign, plans to make it more noticeable include putting lights underneath it for when night falls. Furthermore, it is speculated that both the love sign and the murals around the town will be due for a touch-up when fall arrives.
