Local farmer Cathy Cavender from Monrovia Farm recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund America’s Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Colonial Beach Community Foundation (CBCF). As a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit community foundation, CBCF was established in 2005 to improve the quality of life in and around Colonial Beach through fundraising.
“The Foundation sincerely thanks Cathy Cavender for nominating us for the donation, and to the Bayer Fund for its generosity,” said Eric Nelson, CBCF president. “This donation will help the Foundation continue to serve the residents in and around Colonial Beach as we work on projects surrounding our key strategic objectives.” The Foundation will use the funds to continue its mission to improve the quality of life in and around Colonial Beach. Grants are awarded for projects that align with its objectives: community strength for success; health and well-being; cultural enhancement; environment protection and beautification; and youth development and education.
Since 2010, the America’s Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why America’s Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the worthy causes.
Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities.
Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.
“At Monrovia Farm, we value our local, volunteer community and we always strive to be a part of this small, yet mighty network. As farmers, food insecurity is an important issue to our family, and we are impressed with how the Colonial Beach Community Foundation has stepped up to plate by increasing their efforts to assist some of the most vulnerable in our area,” said Cavender. “It is an honor and a pleasure to receive this grant from Bayer Fund to contribute to the Foundation’s good work.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, including those in rural regions, and farmers play a critical role in helping communities overcome challenges, like the ones we’re currently facing” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. “Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact.”
To learn more about how America’s Farmers programs are making an impact, visit www.AmericasFarmers.com.
