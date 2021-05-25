The Pandemic may have stopped the ability to socialize, but it didn’t stop the Northumberland Lions from meeting the often challenging needs of their residents – by continuing to deliver wheelchairs, hospital beds, and to provide services to those in need.
Northumberland Lion's Club President, Shelia Chewning presents $1,000 donation from the club to Shirley Grant of the Northumberland Red Cross Chapter, for Lewisetta Tornado Recovery. The club will conduct its semi-annual White Cane Fundraising drive Friday and Saturday, May 28 and 29. Look for club members at the Shell Station in Callao, Allison's Hardware in Lottsburg and Lillian Hardware in Burgess. Please stop by, your donation makes a difference, and remember that all funds stay in Northumberland County.
