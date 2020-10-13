Starting in November, the Westmoreland Lion’s Club is holding their annual fresh (never frozen) shrimp primary fundraising sale. Shrimp are headless, fresh from Savannah, Georgia, iced 2 days out of the Atlantic Ocean, large size (21-25 count, none smaller than 26-30). Order by November 13 and pick up (local delivery available) at the American Legion Hall, 14676 Kings Highway, Montross at 8:30 – 9:30 am, November 21. Lions members; Frank DeLoach, Gwynne Chatham, Janis Jones and Kathy Gold all have order forms. Also to order and for more information, contact Lion Randy Hudson at President@westmorelandlions.org or call Lion Doc Dugan @ 804 450-6030, or Lion Bobbie Dugan @ 804 450 4979. Order forms are also available at the Left Bank Gallery in Hague. Don’t miss this opportunity to add to your Thanksgiving meal.

 