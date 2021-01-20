The Lancaster Virginia Historical Society (LVHS) recently announced plans for its “Treasures and Trinkets Virtual Auction” in March and is currently seeking donations of new and used items for this fundraiser event. Everything will be sold through an online auction managed by Brad Smith of The Big Red Flea and Big Red Auctions in Irvington. According to LVHS auction chairman Rebecca George, all proceeds will benefit the historical society’s mission to preserve, understand, and share local history and genealogy and will support the operations of the LVHS museum, library, and educational programs.
George says, “Because of Coronavirus conditions, the online Treasures and Trinkets sale will be the historical society’s primary fundraiser for our 2020-2021 fiscal year. We are asking our community members to support us as donors or buyers or both! Now is a great time for people to clean out their attics, garages, and spare rooms for furniture, home décor, craft and hobby items, tools, antiques, collectibles, and other upscale yard sale items, and to make room for the great new things they will find in our sale.” She adds that LVHS will gladly accept most household goods except for clothing.
Donations can be delivered by advance notice only to the LVHS museum through mid-February. Limited, local pick-up assistance may also be available for certain items. For more information, contact history@lancastervahistory.org or 804-462-7280.
