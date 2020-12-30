Due to the uncertainties associated with COVID-19 and in an effort to best protect the welfare of the residents and employees, Town Hall is limiting access to the Town offices effective Monday, January 4, 2021. Access to Town Hall will be by appointment only. Please contact the Town of Kilmarnock at 804-435-1552 to schedule an appointment. Office hours will remain 9am-5pm daily.
Residents are encouraged to use the online payment services; mail or the drop box located on W. Church St. for payments. If a receipt is requested, it will be mailed once payment is received. Please indicate on bill that a receipt is needed before placing into the box.
Many services provided by Town departments can be done online. Information is available on the Town’s website www.kilmarnockva.com regarding proper paperwork that can be completed and mailed to the appropriate office or dropped off in the drop box. If you have questions regarding a service please telephone or e-mail the appropriate office.
Please contact the Town of Kilmarnock at (804) 435-1552 to schedule an appointment.
