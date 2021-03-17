The Town of Kilmarnock will unveil a piece of life-sized LOVE artwork on Saturday March 20 at 10 a.m. in Town Centre Park. The community is welcome to attend and is encouraged to bring their cameras!
Created as part of a state and local partnership to promote travel and tourism, the artwork is an extension of the iconic “Virginia is for Lovers” brand, which in 2019 celebrated 50 years since its inception.
The Kilmarnock LOVEwork is one of more than 200 giant LOVE letters, called LOVEworks, in towns and cities across the Commonwealth.
“‘Virginia is for Lovers’ is about doing the things you love to do on vacation with the people you love most,” said Rita McClenny, president and CEO of the Virginia Tourism Corporation. “The new LOVEwork at Town Centre Park captures that idea perfectly, and gives you an authentic sense of place as it showcases all aspects of this area including the water, farming, forestry and commercial fishermen and woman. The 32-foot dock allows guests to walk up to the letters and be one with the sign. We are excited that Kilmarnock will help us share the LOVE with travelers, helping them to discover for themselves why Virginia is for Lovers.”
Each LOVE installation is a reflection of the community in which it stands, and the Kilmarnock LOVEwork is no exception.
Kilmarnock is very rich in its culture and wanted to showcase the hard-working men and woman of the area who provide its stability and amazing quality of life. This piece of artwork is for them as a “thank you” for all their hard work and contributions to the area. Kilmarnock wouldn’t be what it is without these hard-working people and this sign will be on display to show what Kilmarnock is made of each day. Each aspect of the sign is centered around the biggest industries around. The water, farming, forestry and Watermen and Woman are the focal point for each letter showcased.
“I am super exited that this amazing piece of artwork is finally here in Kilmarnock,” stated Mayor Mae Umphlett. This project started in 2019 under the leadership of former council member Keith Butler who has played an instrumental role in both the design and construction of the LOVEworks. This permanent sign will showcase year-round the hard work that sometimes goes unnoticed from our hard-working community,” said Mayor Umphlett.
Visitors to the Kilmarnock LOVEwork are encouraged to take pictures with it and share them on Facebook at Facebook.com/VirginiaisforLovers and on Instagram and Twitter, using the hashtag #LOVEVA and destination hashtag (if applicable). A full list of LOVEworks can be found at Virginia.org/LOVE.
Tourism is an instant revenue generator for Virginia. In 2018, tourism generated $26 billion in revenue, supported 234,000 jobs and provided $1.8 billion in state and local taxes for the Commonwealth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.