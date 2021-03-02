Learn how to “crazy quilt” at Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern in Heathsville, as part of the Tavern’s Spring “Heritage Arts” Series.
On Friday, March 26 (9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.), the class in Crazy Quilting will teach students how to use irregularly-shaped pieces of fabric, embellished embroidery, beads and more to create whimsical and beautiful stitched art.
Complete information and class registration forms are available on-line at the Tavern’s web site, www.RHHTFoundationInc.org. Click on the link for “Heritage Arts Classes.”
