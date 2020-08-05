Two generations of the Holtzman family were present to cut the ribbon on their new showroom in Tappahannock on Friday. Opening the facility helped Holtzman Propane fulfill its vision of serving all of Virginia.
The company is a full-service propane provider whose home office is in Mount Jackson, VA., which is in the Shenandoah Valley and a lot like Tappahannock, said Jennifer White, a member of the Tappahannock team.
Having developed a strong presence in the western part of the state, Holtzman Propane has set its sight on expansion, and “we feel that what we offer is particularly valuable in small communities like this,” she said.
The company started operating locally in June 2019, working from a temporary office. They found the building on Church Lane in October, but put construction on the back burner over the fall and winter to focus more heavily on building customer relationships.
Holtzman restarted the development project this spring, and now has an office and showroom that boasts an elegant and contemporary design with a broad selection of hearth products including fireplaces, gas logs, and room heaters from brands, such as as Empire, Kozy Heat, and Rinnai. There’s a custom-built pergola that showcases a prefab AOG grill island and a firepit seating area. Plus, there’s a functioning Rinnai tankless water heater serving the showroom’s coffee bar so visitors can get the tankless experience up close and personal.
With this showroom we want to give the community the experience they deserve, right here. People shouldn’t have to go to Richmond or any other city to get a first-class experience, White said during the ribbon-cutting event.
The Tappahannock location will service all of the Northern Neck, running up through King George and Caroline. Its coverage on the Middle Peninsula includes Middlesex, Mathews and Gloucester as well as part of King & Queen, which will partially served by the company’s recently-opened Lanexa location whose coverage runs down into the Tidewater region.
Being family-owned and community-minded makes Holtzman Propane the perfect pick for Tappahannock, Stuart Turille, Essex’s Economic Development Authority secretary, treasurer and county liaison told the family and staff.
And Tappahannock Mayor Roy Gladding expressed appreciation for the Holtzman adding a “wonderful facility has helped dress up the main drag [in town] a whole lot.”
“We’re asking everyone to come out and support this business. They’re here for a reason. They need customers. They need support from this community and the surrounding communities,” he said.
“We want to welcome you,” said John McGruder, chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, speaking on behalf of the county. “But more important is the fact that you’re not just a business. You’re a part of our community. You’re a part of us.” He said he looked forward to seeing members of local Holtzman team thorough out the community and encouraged them to get involved in civic activities.
In addition to the ribbon cutting event, Holtzman Propane also planned a family-friendly open house on Saturday with free food, product demos, and a fire truck on-site for the children. There were giveaways and a raffle whose ticket sales went to benefit the Tappahannock-Essex Volunteer Fire Department. The members of the Holtzman crew expressed appreciation not only for the warm welcome and ease of setting up shop in Tappahannock, but also for the generous contributions that local businesses made to its opening celebration.
