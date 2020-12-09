Holiday Running of the trains

The Reedville Fishermen’s Museum Model Shop crew will be running their model trains throughout the Holidays in 2020 – to the joy and excitement of every child, no matter what age.
The trains will also run every Saturday in December, again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This Holiday spectacular is included in the regular price of admission, and all kids from zero to 12 years of age are free.
The crew has been busy in 2020 creating new scenes featuring villages, towns and activities on the Northern Neck. Both modern and historic trains of different gauges and sizes will be running during the Holiday. The Museum is open to visitors on Thursdays thru Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.nIt will be closed on Christmas day. For more information call the Museum at 804-453-6529 or go on line to www.rfmuseum.org.
