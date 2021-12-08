Virginia Medicaid started offering six new behavioral health services to its members on December 1, an effort that “will transform the way Virginians get care when they’re in crisis,” according to Governor Ralph Northam.
Youth therapy
The new services include two in-home therapy options for children in crisis.
Multisystemic therapy is an offering that’s designed to provide intensive family and community-based treatment for youth ages 11 to 18 with significant disruptive behaviors and substance use disorders. Functional family therapy consists of short-term treatment for youth in the same age group who have referrals from juvenile justice, behavioral health, school or child welfare systems.
These services are being offered on the heels of The American Academy of Pediatrics declaring a national emergency for children’s mental health. Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services (DMAS) said these youth-focused therapy options represent key steps in the state’s response amid rising rates of mental health concerns, including suicide.
Crisis services
Virginia Medicaid now offers mobile crisis response, a 24/7 service that offers professionals who work as a team in the field to provide rapid response, assessment and early intervention for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis.
“Our rates support combinations of two-person teams, including use of certified peer recovery specialists, certified substance use counselors, qualified mental health professionals and licensed mental health professionals,” said Christina Nuckols, director of strategic communications for DMAS.
Community stabilization is short-term support for those who recently required crisis services or to help prevent escalation to more intensive treatment.
This is what we refer to as the “the long hand hold” rather than the traditional “warm hand off” between one service provider and another, Nuckols explained. This service provides temporary, in-home support during the transition between either a crisis or high acuity service, such as hospitalization, when the intended, next-step service is not immediately available.
Because of workforce issues that have been exacerbated by the pandemic, there are situations where the next most appropriate service may not be readily available for a few weeks, Nuckols explained. Community stabilization allows for support and continued brief intervention in the community to prevent crisis cycling before the individual can be connected with the next service provider.
Virginia Medicaid is also offering 23-hour crisis stabilization. Since it lasts less than a day, this isn’t a residential program but is designed to provide a safe, hard-walled, staffed environment where individuals can emotionally de-escalate or begin recovery from substance use or alcohol intoxication while a clearer picture of their needs and potential solutions are determined.
However, Virginia Medicaid is now also offering a residential crisis stabilization unit, which offers short-term 24/7 evaluation and intervention for psychiatric and substance use crises. This service is designed to help individuals avoid inpatient admission and provide stepdown support for those who do require hospitalization.
All of these services are available to Medicaid members of any age at no cost.
“Research shows that 96% of individuals who receive a direct referral to crisis services do not require an emergency room visit,” said Karen Kimsey, DMAS Director. “We are committed to providing our Medicaid members with high quality, evidence-based care in their communities and in their homes, giving them the choices they deserve for stabilization and healing.”
Launch vs. availability
DMAS advises Medicaid members who are interested in these services to contact their managed care organization, behavioral health specialist or primary care provider. But will this slate of new services actually be available to those who seek them?
“As with any new service, it does take time to build the full provider network across the Commonwealth. The new rates to support these services began December 1 and will help to continue building that network,” said Nuckols.
Multi-systemic therapy and functional family therapy teams already exist across the state and are actively seeking referrals from Medicaid members. The network of crisis providers today will grow over the next few months to a year as the full infrastructure of the dispatch system comes online to coordinate them, she added.
In preparation for the launch of these new services, Nuckols said, Medicaid staff had numerous meetings with providers to make them aware of what’s being offered and the rates as well as to help them understand how they can participate in the effort to increase access.
