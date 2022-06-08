VCU Heath has added several new orthopaedic surgeons, bringing new subspecialty care closer to home. This move follows the introduction of two orthopaedic surgeons last fall, Dr. Chester Sharps, a pediatric orthopaedic surgeon, and Dr. David Urquia, an orthopaedic spine surgeon who began offering clinic hours and performing surgeries in Tappahannock.
The addition of four more orthopaedic surgeons means a greater expanse of expertise in all areas of musculoskeletal care. It also means expert caregivers are now bringing care closer to home for patients in Tappahannock and the Northern Neck region, with patient appointments available through the Surgery at Tappahannock office, located on the hospital campus.
New team members
Dr. Niraj Kalore specializes in joint replacement and preservation, and arthroscopic and minimally invasive treatments of sports injuries and other problems involving the hip, knee, ankle, shoulder, elbow and wrist joints. Dr. Kalore attended medical school and an orthopaedic residency in India. He has undergone advanced orthopedic fellowship training for three years at world-renowned institutes like University of Minnesota, VCU and American Sports Medicine Institute.
Dr. Glenn Lee trained at VCU and came back to the area after fellowship training at University of Virginia to open a practice in hand surgery where he specializes in hand and wrist orthopaedics and peripheral nerve surgery.
Dr. Robert O’Connell specializes in minimally invasive arthroscopic and open surgery of the shoulder, hip, and knee, with a focus on joint preservation. He handles surgeries for rotator cuff tears, cartilage injuries, knee ligament/meniscal tears, and hip tears. He also performs shoulder replacements, fracture fixations, elbow arthroscopy and many other routine procedures, such as hip, knee and shoulder injections. For most of his procedures, patients can go home on the same day of the surgery.
“I have always enjoyed being able to help get people back to doing the things that drive them,” says Dr. O’Connell. “It’s extremely gratifying and an honor to be able to help someone improve their quality of life.”
Dr. Nirav Patel treats conditions of the musculoskeletal system, such as hip and knee arthritis, cartilage problems, ligament/tendon injuries and problematic joint replacements, along with hip and knee pain in general. Over the years, his specialty has increasingly focused on joint replacement techniques and implants, robotic surgery, joint preservation, and better pain management. He joined VCU Health in 2016 and also serves as an associate professor at VCU Medical Center’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Dr. Patel treats patients of every age and ability, from young athletes to older adults struggling with arthritis.
“Helping people in pain can sometimes be challenging, especially if they face other medical conditions or are dealing with complications from past surgeries. But every obstacle I face is worth it if the patient recovers,” says Patel, who speaks Gujarati, French, Hindi and Spanish. “Helping people go from having a poor quality of life and dysfunction to having improved mobility and a great quality of life is the kind of reward that is hard to put into words, really.”
Dr. Sharps brings a level of pediatric orthopaedic expertise to Tappahannock and surrounding communities that has not been available before. After training under a pediatric orthopaedic surgeon in Philadelphia, he decided to dedicate his practice to kids. He enjoys providing pediatric orthopaedic care, including sports medicine, scoliosis repair and limb lengthening.
Dr. Urquia has spent more than 30 years dedicated to adult spinal care. He takes a whole-body approach to caring for patients who suffer from back pain or spinal injury. He works and teaches at VCU in Richmond as well as seed patients in Tappahannock. He will be working closely with Dr. Stephen Long and Dr. John Barsanti, local pain management providers, to address patient needs in a comprehensive manner.
“Most spinal conditions and spinal pain are strongly influenced by correctible lifestyle issues,” he said. “Improving overall health becomes very important if we have any chance of a successful spine treatment plan or surgery.”
By serving patients in the Tappahannock office, this new team of orthopaedic specialists want to improve access to patients who need their services.
“This team of surgeons is committed to bringing expanded, high quality orthopaedic care to the local community,” added Liz Martin, president of VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital. “We continue to be excited to welcome new providers and extend access to vital health care services to the entire Northern Neck region.”
Commented
