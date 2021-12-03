The Three Rivers Health District addressed the issue of the newly revealed Omicron variant of COVID-19 early this week.
This variant was first detected and emerging in South Africa and has thus far been detected in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Australia. There are many mutations at the spike protein, which is what the virus uses to attach to target cells. The World Health Organization moved quickly to classify it as a “variant of concern.”
It is important to realize that very little is known about how the Omicron variant will behave at this point. The mutation pattern is of concern to evolutionary biologists, but we need to wait for the evidence to emerge about how effectively this variant will be able to spread, the Three Rivers’ update stated.
It is not known whether or not the Omicron variant causes more serious COVID-19 disease. Health authorities are watching hospitalization rates and disease severity carefully in South Africa.
It is not known at this point whether our current vaccines and natural immunity from previous infection will be effective against Omicron infection. Most public health authorities are optimistic that we will continue to be protected.
We will watch the evolution of the Omicron variant carefully. We will know much more in ten days to two weeks, the regional health authortiy said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.