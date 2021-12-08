Maryland suspended oyster and other shellfish harvesting in a portion of the Potomac River after the second sewage overflow in St. Mary’s County within a month.
The current suspension was caused by an overflow on Piney Point Rd. that began on Wednesday, Nov. 24, according to St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission (Metcom), which is responsible for the sewage system in question.
Metcom told Maryland Department of Environment (MDE) that the flowing sewage wasn’t stopped until Sunday, Nov. 28. MDE sent an inspector to the site and it’s estimated that 2,500 gallons of overflow entered the river from the incident and another 11,000 gallons was vacuumed from the ditches.
MDE said it was unclear if any commercial harvesting had occurred in the area during the incident but commercial harvesting on weekends is illegal.
Shellfish are filter feeders with the ability to filter water and get food from microscopic organisms. If waters are polluted, this filtering process can cause a concentration of disease-causing organisms. Since oysters and clams are often eaten raw or partially cooked, they must come from waters that aren’t polluted, said an MDE statement explaining its decision to suspend harvesting.
This latest suspension covers about 180 acres of the Potomac River offshore from the St. George Island area of St. Mary’s County. MDE plans to sample water in the affected area and will remove the emergency closure when it’s shown that oysters can be safely harvested. That could be as soon as Monday, Dec. 20, according to MDE.
Oysters sicken dozens
This latest overflow came less than a month after another sewage overflow. In that case, the incident occurred from October 28 through 30th at a Metcom pump station in the St. George Island area. According to Fox 5, over two dozen people in Northern Virginia who ate oysters from the contaminated Maryland waters got sick.
The information about the sewage overflow was not conveyed at that time within MDE to our shellfish program. If it had been, that would have resulted in a temporary closure of the nearby harvesting area, said Jay Apperson, deputy director for MDE’s office of communications.
On November 13, when MDE was made aware about the cases of illness in Northern Virginia, the department immediately put an emergency shellfish harvesting closure in place effective that day.
“To our knowledge, this is the first time something of this nature has happened. We are now working on improving our coordination within programs, through retraining and building redundancies into our process as a safeguard to prevent this from happening in the future,” said Apperson.
A repeated problem
Meanwhile, this is the third sewage spill from the Metcom system this year in the St. George island area. The first was in January and also prompted an emergency shellfish harvesting closure. MDE said it is going to request a meeting with Metcom on its “repeated system failures” and plans to address the sewage spills.
The most recent enforcement action taken against Metcom was a $8,500 penalty that was imposed for 12 overflows that occurred between September 2011 through June 2015.
MDE periodically reviews reports of overflows for a given system over a period of time to determine what if any penalties will be issued. A review for Metcom for 2015 to present has not been completed, said Apperson.
Impact on Virginia waters?
Both Maryland and Virginia participate in the National Shellfish Sanitation Program, which establishes protocols for notifications in cases where shellfish are associated with an illness or outbreak. In the case of the most recent spill, representatives from Maryland Department of Natural Resources contacted Virginia Department of Health’s Division of Shellfish Safety (DSS).
Given the size of the spill and the location, it is very unlikely that sewage overflow would impact Virginia waters, but the Division of Shellfish Safety is aware and monitoring the situation, said Andrew Button, head of conservation and replenishment for Virginia Marine Resources Commission.
