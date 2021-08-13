Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Neck (BGCNN) closed its clubs in Lancaster and Northumberland after learning two members had COVID-19.
BGCNN was already scheduled to close from August 7th to the 22nd to prepare for the fall program and for staff training, according to operations director Johnathan Putt. But after the organization “was made aware of two COVID cases among members,” they decided to cut the summer program a few days short, closing on August 4.
“Closure of the summer program was an organizational decision that we believed was in the best interest of the health and safety of our members and staff,” said Putt.
He didn’t respond to questions of whether the infected members attended the Lancaster or Northumberland clubs or if there were infections at both. There also wasn’t a direct response to questions about what the clubs’ masking and safety protocol policies were before the cases surfaced.
“BGCNN strongly encourages its staff to get vaccinated and to follow all CDC and VDH guidelines and recommendations around masking and social distancing. Keeping the health and safety of our members and staff top of mind, we feel that the continued monitoring of those CDC and VDH guidelines and recommendations is best moving forward,” Putt said in a written statement.
While the clubs are closed, the organization said it will deep clean, sanitize and prepare to begin its fall afterschool program.
The Northumberland location is scheduled to reopen August 16 and Lancaster members can return August 23.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.