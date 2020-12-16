Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity (L/N HH), the local affiliate for the global nonprofit housing organization Habitat for Humanity, is getting ready for the holidays. The Resale Store, located at 460 N. Main St., Kilmarnock, has something for everyone on your holiday shopping list – tools, appliances, furniture, light fixtures, and even the kitchen sink! You can easily find the store by looking for the Habitat Trailer, decorated for the Lancaster By the Bay “Reverse” Christmas Parade (#4).
Habitat asks the community to remember Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity when shopping online at Amazon.com. You can create an AmazonSmile account and designate Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity as your charity. At no cost to the shopper, Amazon will then donate .5% of eligible AmazonSmile purchases to L/N HH.
Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Habitat works toward that vision by building strength, stability, and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing.
The local chapter, L/N HH, could not do it without the assistance of volunteers on the build sites, in the Resale Store, and on the board. L/N HH welcomes the addition of new members to the board, particularly those with financial/banking experience.
The selection process for the next Habitat homeowner is underway, reports L/N Habitat Board Member Edna Davenport. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Construction on Build #21, located on Gaskins Road in Weems, is on winter hiatus and will resume in early Spring. Volunteer construction workers are asked to call the Lancaster/Northumberland Habitat for Humanity office for further information, 804 435 3461.
