At a virtual meeting by Zoom on July 22, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) CEO Jim Clark presented the Board of Directors of the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck (BGCNN) with the High Performance Board Team Award for the Southeast Region. According to Mr. Clark, this award recognizes the board’s “great works and resiliency in the 2019 year” when “despite being dealt a major blow of having a fire ravage your facility, the board never wavered in their responsibility to the children and families they serve in the Northern Neck.”
BGCA’s Southeast Region comprises 205 organizations and 956 club sites. This award was to have been presented in person at BGCA headquarters in Atlanta; however, the March meeting was canceled due to Covid-19 travel concerns and restrictions. At last week’s virtual meeting, Mr. Clark spoke about how quickly the board galvanized and rallied after the fire. . . losing only two days of youth programming and then quickly resuming its Building Great Futures Capital Campaign, which it completed before the end of 2019.
“When it comes to boards, you are at the top of the pinnacle for what you accomplished and in such a short period of time,” he said.
Shawn Lamb, BGCNN president in 2019, thanked Mr. Clark on behalf of the board. She stated that the Board High Performance Team Award acknowledges the BGCNN’s excellent board team and the board members who increased their efforts on behalf of the Club as we redrafted plans for a new building, navigated insurance claims, and added a Club unit in Northumberland County. However, Ms. Lamb stated that the greatest post-fire achievements came from the exemplary BGCNN staff members who identified and implemented plans for alternative Club locations, secured supplies, and worked tirelessly to see that our local youth continued to receive the high-quality youth development services their families had come to expect.
The Award will be displayed in the conference room of the new BGCNN building on Main Street in Kilmarnock, scheduled for completion November 1. For general information, please visit BGCNN.org.
