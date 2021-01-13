The Library of Virginia announced that the Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) program has awarded Northumberland Circuit Court Clerk, Deborah T. Bingham, a grant in the amount of $15,726 for local records preservation. The funds will be used to conserve Deed Book G, 1880-1883; General Index to Deeds v1, 1799-1891; General Index to Wills v.1, to 1965; and Order Book 1796-1797 stored in her office. They will also be digitized so that they can be made available to the public through the clerk’s online records management system.
Clerk Bingham is very excited that the Library of Virginia offers these grants for localities to apply for each year to conserve old records. “These records are the history of our county! We have an obligation to make sure that they are available for future generations.”
Since 1990, the CCRP has awarded over 1,000 grants totaling more than $20,000,000. This year, the program awarded $1,633,800.19 to 95 localities to assist the clerks’ offices with their preservation efforts.
The CCRP is a part of the Library of Virginia’s Local Records Services Branch. Funded through a $3.50 portion of the clerk’s recordation fee, the CCRP provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent circuit court records stored in the 120 circuit courts and at the Library of Virginia. For more information on the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program’s resources and services, please visit www.lva.virginia.gov.
