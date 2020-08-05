At the July 9 meeting of the Richmond County Board of Supervisors, the board approved the Local and Regional Non-Profits COVID-19 Relief Program Grant, funded through money the county received from the Federal CARES Act. The purpose of this program is to help the local non-profits of Richmond County that support our community as a whole and provide services and support to the citizens and businesses of Richmond County.
This program is open to all non-profit organizations that operate within Richmond County for the benefit of Richmond County citizens, or that may operate regionally, but to the benefit of Richmond County citizens. The maximum one-time grant award is $7,500, and grant awards will be based off of documented need and overall financial effects of COVID-19 on a case-by- case basis.
Grant Applications may be found on the County website at www.co.richmond.va.us, or may be picked up at the County Administrator’s Office at 101 Court Circle, Warsaw, Virginia 22572, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For additional questions, please contact the County Administrator’s Office at 804-333-3415 or rmquicke@co.richmond.va.us.
