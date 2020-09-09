The 2020 Irvington Crab Festival, “Grab-A-Crab” took placed on Saturday, August 8. More than 350 bags of crabs and swag bags containing paper towels, condiments, a mallet and beer cup were distributed. Attendees told volunteers they were so happy the Ninth Annual Irvington Crab Festival was not canceled as so many events have been during the pandemic. Volunteers took careful prevention measures, including masks and gloves. Ticket holders never had to leave their vehicles to pick-up their crabs and “swag.” At the end of the event, extra crabs were donated to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Department and the Kilmarnock Fire Department.
Once again, the museum’s amazing volunteers were central to the success of the Crab Festival. From 4-6 p.m. they filled grocery bags with crabs and distributed them to festival attendees.
