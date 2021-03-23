The Garden Club of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week – known as America’s Largest Open House – has made significant changes to its 2021 tours to safeguard visitors, property owners and volunteers from its 48 member garden clubs whose efforts make the event possible. Collectively, these supporters help the Garden Club of Virginia contribute significantly to the restoration and preservation of historic public gardens in Virginia.
After much consideration and examination of community resources, the Garden Club of The Middle Peninsula has made the difficult decision to not host its planned tour on Friday, April 23, in Middlesex as part of Historic Garden Week in Virginia.
They encourage visitors who would like to enjoy Historic Garden Week in Virginia to support one of more than two dozen statewide tours that will be offered this April 17-24. For a complete schedule, to purchase tickets and to learn more about the safety protocols that will be in place, please visit www.VAGardenWeek.org.
