The Grants Committee of the Garden Club of the Northern Neck (GCNN) is currently accepting applications for their 2021 grants. GCNN has made grants available each year since 1999 to support projects in the Northern Neck counties of Westmoreland, Richmond, Northumberland, and Lancaster.
In accordance with the Club mission, the purpose of these grant projects must be for the restoration of historic gardens, conservation and preservation of natural resources, beautification of the area, and promotion of horticulture and education related to natural resource conservation. Recipients of grants awarded in the past include historic sites, libraries, churches, teachers, schools, museums, parks, other garden clubs, town centers, land conservancy, and scholarships for educators to participate in Teachers on the Bay programs.
Grant proposals for 2021 are available to individuals and non-profit, and tax-exempt organizations. If you have a project that meets the GCNN criteria, please request an application from pamminor@va.metrocast.net. The deadline for applications is November 25. Awardees will be notified in early June and checks will be presented at the Club’s June meeting.
