Richard Henry Lee, Henry "Light Horse Harry" Lee, and Robert E. Lee were born in the month of January and in their honor Stratford Hall is inviting you to enjoy free admission this Saturday, January 16.
The Lee Men are highlighted in the Band of Brothers Audio Tour featuring stories of the four generations who passed through the 18th-century Great House. Be sure to check it out during your visit!
Gift Shop Birthday Sale: Enjoy a 10% discount on Gift Shop items and
Friends of Stratford members will receive a combined 20% discount.
Questions? Please contact info@stratfordhall.org.
Share your photos at #StratfordHall.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Local Area Events
-
Jan 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.