On 30 December 2020, the Richard Henry Lee (RHL) Chapter of the Virginia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (VASSAR) presented a Flag Certificate of Commendation to the Boat Club in White Stone.
In the COVID restricted ceremony, Paul Carlson of Reedville, RHL’s Flag Committee Chairman, presented the Certificate. Also representing RHL, at the presentation, was Rick Frisby of Weems and Jim Russell Jr. of Heathsville, respectively President and First-Vice President of RHL.
Receiving the Certificate was Boat Club President, William Powell, with Club members Fletcher Brown, James Loving and Todd Dabney in attendance.
The Certificate is authorized by the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (NSSAR) and may be made to individuals and organizations that properly display the American Flag, says Chairman Carlson.
RHL encourages all citizens to show their patriotism by flying an American Flag outside their home especially on Flag Day. In the United States, Flag Day is celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. If you have questions about how to display the American Flag, please contact Paul Carlson (804-337-7075/paulcarlson0658@gmail.com) or Rick Frisbie (703-801-5329/rickfrisbie@gmail.com).
RHL shares with the community that it is hoped that 2021 will be a better year than 2020. RHL usually has eight membership meetings in a year, but they only had one in 2020.
The next planned membership meeting of RHL (COVID permitting) will be on March 16 at Indian Creek Yacht and Country Club. The guest speaker will be Peter Jennings Wrike. Mr. Wrike is a celebrated author and speaker about the Revolutionary War. He will speak on spousal support during the War, generally, and, in particular, the support rendered by Martha Dandridge Washington and Martha Wayles Jefferson. Cobb’s Hall Daughters of the American Revolution has been invited to join RHL at this meeting,says President Frisbie.
If you have an interest in joining RHL and believe you can establish a direct line to a patriot who served in the Continental Army, State Militia, or performed some service that aided the war effort, please contact Rick Frisbie (contact info above) or the RHL registrar, Wally Dawson (804-462-7701/swallacedawsonjr@gmail.com). Come join them and listen to interesting lectures about their heritage and help them with their youth programs, recognizing local citizens and participating in some planned field trips.
