Two children walking on a trail
Photo: JerPhotography Twentyeleven

If all goes as planned, this fall, people could be able to bike from the edge of town in Kilmarnock to the back of Compass Entertainment Complex in Irvington.

Lancaster committed $280,000 of its ARPA funds to build a 2,400-foot span of connector trail from Harris Rd. near Sevarg Pools to the old King Carter golf course paths, which feed into to the Compass property.