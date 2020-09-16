As part of this month’s Heathsville Farmers’ Market, members from local historical groups will be setting up a “Living History” encampment outside Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern. See folks in costume and learn about local history. Groups representing the American Revolution, War of 1812, Civil War, and Black History will all be present.
The Heathsville Farmers’ Market offers Northern Neck produce, bread and baked goods, gourmet peanuts, and locally-made artisan handcrafts. There are new vendors at every market. The Farmers’ Market operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Historic Rice’s Hotel/Hughlett’s Tavern, a non-profit run entirely by volunteers, is found at 73 Monument Place, hidden just off Route 360 behind the old Northumberland Courthouse.
“Make It a Heathsville Saturday” takes place on the third Saturday of the month, April through October. Each Farmers Market has a different theme. Sonabank is the major sponsor of this community-wide initiative. For more information, visit www.RHHTFoundationinc.org, e-mail info@rhhtfoundationinc.org, or call 804-580-3377.
