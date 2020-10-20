October 3 was a cool morning but promised to warm as the sun rose high in a cloudless sky. Unfettered by the chilling temperatures, seventeen members of the Northern Neck Region, AACA gathered at the appointed time and place in Tappahannock in anticipation of the Fall Sojourn Cruise-In to Port Royal, Virginia.
Eleven antique automobiles caravanned North on Rt. 17 at a moderate pace, arriving at the Horne’s Restaurant in Port Royal for breakfast and were greeted by Carolyn (Cookie) Davis, President, Historic Port Royal, Inc, who gave the group an absorbing and literal history of the area including insight into the demise of John Wilkes Booth who was killed at nearby Garrett’s farm.
After breakfast, it was decided to visit the Museum of American History and the adjacent 1929 schoolhouse maintained in original condition by the town museum. The docents at both locations were enthusiastic and added immeasurably to the experience and knowledge of the area. Ladies in the group especially enjoyed the marvelous White House China collection at the museum.
They next drove the short distance to the Port Royal Trading Post for some perusing and shopping at an enormous antique store. More goodies than one could possibly want and many things all have owned at least once in their lives. This was followed by a visit to yet another antique venue in town The Minnow Bucket, believed to be haunted, but no spirits were seen or felt.
After a short break, a rolling tour of the town, chartered in 1744, was conducted to view many beautiful local homes and properties under construction that are part of the town’s reconstruction and preservation programs. Including a home that was a former tavern where George Washington reportedly visited. Many of the 18th century structures re-main as they were 200 years ago. Unfortunately, the lack of donations and funding from grants and the private sector have slowed the process markedly.
Filled with new knowledge and understanding of Port Royal’s history, and its operation as a major port in the early years of tobacco trading, they bid a fond farewell to Port Royal. They then caravanned along a truly beautiful tree-lined country route (Salem Church Road) across the county to the junction of Rt. 3, then headed South to Stan’s Dairy Freeze in Montross for dessert and the end of a beautiful day with some great friends.
Article by Gene Langlinais
