Zach Gowen is a ball of energy. He is one of those folks that comes into a room and instantly is in charge. The seventh graders at Montross Middle School had been eagerly awaiting his arrival, and his guest appearance did not disappoint them. If they did not know about him at the beginning of his message, they learned everything by the end of his talk.
Gowen is a professional wrestler and promoter. Not only does he do motivational speaking for CoolSpeak, the youth engagement company, but he still wrestles and even does modeling for sports clothes. He makes his home in the Detroit, Michigan area and travels the country meeting students and making appearances. He has lived a full life for a 39-year-old, who is lucky to have lived this long.
Gowen’s story begins with the tragic abandonment by his father and subsequent loss of his left leg to cancer at the age of eight. Finding wrestling shows during his youth inspired him to decide to become a professional wrestler.
Despite the obstacles that faced him with this wild dream, he made it to the top and became a famous wrestler. He kept defying the odds and became known as one of the most recognizable inspirational athletes in the world. He was the only one-legged wrestler in the WWE. Yet, demons remained in his life and he hit rock bottom with drugs and alcohol.
“Sometimes you have to lose everything to find yourself,” he told the students.
Gowen’s story had the students in rapt attention. They cheered as he showed snippets of some of his most famous ring moments and laughed at some of the crazier things he did on television on the warrior series. The students also respectfully appreciated his honesty when describing his days affected by drug abuse and alcoholism.
After his presentation, Gowen led the large group in a game designed to make the students think of team work and solving problems. After three sessions, he then signed autographs and took selfies with his line of new fans. As a parting gift to the Montross Middle School students, he gave them an electronic version of his new book, High Risk Maneuvers. His parting words to all were, “Reach out, take your shot and don’t quit before the miracle happens.”
As Gowen demonstrated to all the students, he is indeed a walking miracle.
