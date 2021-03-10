Westmoreland County Public Schools were excited to welcome students back to classes on March 2, 2021. Students will again follow a hybrid learning plan, with “Gold” day students reporting on Tuesday and Wednesday while the “Blue” day students will be coming to school on Thursday and Friday. Mondays will remain virtual days for all students.
The first day of school remains a treasured time for all students and their families. Students and teachers were excited to be together again. Most students said they missed their friends and teachers while doing virtual education. Nearly all were delighted to be back and eager to learn.
